Nautilus Biotechnology downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Sell from Neutral with a $1.75 price target which represents 21% downside to the current stock price. The firm believes the market for discovery proteomics has become more competitive with innovation from mass spec players, as Nautilus’ instrument launch timeline has been pushed out over time.

