NauticAWT Ltd. Faces Compulsory Liquidation Proceedings

November 12, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

NauticAWT Ltd. (SG:42D) has released an update.

NauticAWT Ltd. is facing compulsory liquidation after receiving a winding up application from its controlling shareholder and creditor, Dr. Chirasak Chiyachantana. The company, grappling with negative equity and insufficient funds for voluntary liquidation, will not contest the application, leading to court-mandated liquidation proceedings. Shareholders and investors are urged to stay informed and exercise caution regarding the company’s securities.

