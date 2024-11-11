News & Insights

NatWest Advances Privatization with Major Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has completed a significant off-market purchase of 262.6 million ordinary shares from His Majesty’s Treasury for £1 billion, marking a pivotal step towards full privatization. This transaction reduces the government’s shareholding in NatWest, reflecting the bank’s strong performance and strategic capital use. The purchased shares will be canceled, further enhancing the value for shareholders.

