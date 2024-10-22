Natuzzi reports Q2 operating loss (EUR 0.4M), revenue EUR 84.4M

Pasquale Natuzzi (NTZ), Chairman of the Group, commented: “The market we operate in remains challenging, as confirmed by industry data on our sector and more broadly on the consumer industry globally. Our leadership team and the whole organization are working very diligently to protect our marginality and reduce the impact of these challenging market conditions on our business. We remain focused and committed to pursuing our strategic direction, with a strong emphasis on further strengthening our brand, merchandising, marketing retail capabilities and operations.”

