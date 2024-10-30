News & Insights

Naturgy Energy Reports 2024 Forecasts and Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (ES:NTGY) has released an update.

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. has announced a market update, reaffirming its EBITDA and net result forecasts while adjusting predictions for investment and net debt for 2024. The company has also approved an interim dividend of €0.50 per share, to be paid on November 6, 2024.

