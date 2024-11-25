News & Insights

Nature’s Miracle launches NM Data, invests $3M in Future Tech

November 25, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Nature’s Miracle (NMHI) announced it has formed NM Data, a Nevada Corporation and 100% subsidiary, to develop and acquire Bitcoin mining facilities. NM Data has signed an agreement to invest up to $3M in Future Tech, an Ohio-based company, to develop and build up to 50MW of Bitcoin mining and data center hosting facilities at Stryker, Ohio. With the $3M investment, NM Data will own 51% of Future Tech. The initial investment is $200,000 and the additional $2.8M is to be paid within 12 months of the initial closing. The closing of the investment of the $3M is subject to Future Tech’s executing an Electricity Sales and Purchase Agreement with a certain supplier set forth in the agreement and Future Tech entering into a ten-year lease option to purchase indoor space as set forth in the agreement. NM Data will invest additional capital to complete the 50MW bitcoin mining facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

