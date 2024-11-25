Nature’s Miracle launches NM Data, invests $3M in Future Tech

Nature’s Miracle (NMHI) announced it has formed NM Data, a Nevada Corporation and 100% subsidiary, to develop and acquire Bitcoin mining facilities. NM Data has signed an agreement to invest up to $3M in Future Tech, an Ohio-based company, to develop and build up to 50MW of Bitcoin mining and data center hosting facilities at Stryker, Ohio. With the $3M investment, NM Data will own 51% of Future Tech. The initial investment is $200,000 and the additional $2.8M is to be paid within 12 months of the initial closing. The closing of the investment of the $3M is subject to Future Tech’s executing an Electricity Sales and Purchase Agreement with a certain supplier set forth in the agreement and Future Tech entering into a ten-year lease option to purchase indoor space as set forth in the agreement. NM Data will invest additional capital to complete the 50MW bitcoin mining facility.

