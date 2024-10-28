Nature’s Miracle enters Cooperation Agreement with Robostreet

Nature’s Miracle (NMHI) announced it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Robostreet to order a total of 150 LS450 electric trucks from Robostreet. As part of the agreement, Robostreet will coordinate a third-party agency to assist Nature’s Miracle in applying for California’s incentive program to fund the purchase. Nature’s Miracle plans to convert these electric trucks into mobile vertical farms in order to grow micro-greens and herbs which will be delivered to an end customer base including consumers and businesses. Nature’s Miracle will order 150 LS 450 electric trucks from Robostreet, 40 of which will be delivered by the end of 2024, and the remaining will be delivered within one year. Nature’s Miracle plans to initially deploy the Mobile E Farms in the Los Angles market. Simultaneously, Robostreet will provide the required resources to maintain its electric trucks including a photovoltaic and energy storage integrated charging station at Nature’s Miracle’s California warehouse.

