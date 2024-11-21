Natural Grocers reports Q4 diluted EPS 39c vs. 26c last year

Reports Q4 revenue $322.7M vs. $295.08M last year. “Our outstanding Q4 and FYresults underscore our customers’ appreciation for our commitment to the exceptional quality, value and convenience provided by our innovative business model along with consumers’ increasing prioritization of products that support health and sustainability,” said Kemper Isely, Co-President. “Q4 results were broadly positive with daily average comparable store sales growth of 7.1% and 14.0% on a two-year basis, as well as a 53% increase in net income. We are particularly pleased with the balanced nature of our sales growth in FY24, including increases in transaction counts and items per transaction, modest price inflation and sales contribution from new stores…Over the previous five years we have grown net sales by 37%, and diluted EPS have more than tripled. Furthermore, during this period we returned $108M in capital to our stockholders through $4.76 of cumulative cash dividends per common share. As we look forward to FY25, we expect to build upon our momentum by continuing to execute to our founding principles, leveraging our differentiated model and emphasizing operational excellence to drive profitable growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NGVC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.