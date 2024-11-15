Natural Gas Services Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Natural Gas Services Group ( (NGS) ) has provided an announcement.

Natural Gas Services Group reports strong growth in its third quarter, with a 35% increase in rental revenue year-over-year and a 61.3% adjusted rental gross margin. The company is leveraging supply constraints and strong customer demand to drive expansion, focusing on optimizing fleet utilization and investing in high-horsepower compression units. Despite weaker natural gas prices, the firm remains optimistic about growth prospects, increasing its 2024 EBITDA outlook and planning significant capital expenditures to support new contracts.

For a thorough assessment of NGS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.