Natural Gas Ends Week Down 1%, but Is the Outlook Improving?

Natural gas prices finished a volatile week lower, but Friday’s rebound suggested that the market may be finding support. Summer power demand, global supply worries and improving liquefied natural gas expectations offset pressure from ample U.S. inventories.

At this time, investors may focus on natural gas-linked stocks like Cheniere Energy LNG, The Williams Companies WMB and Excelerate Energy EE, which offer exposure to pipeline, gas export and floating liquefied natural gas infrastructure themes.

Weekly Price Action Stays Mixed

Nymex natural gas settled at $2.911/MMBtu, up 1.9% on the final trading day but down 1% for the week. Prices came under pressure early in the week as rising production, softer demand expectations and lower flows to Freeport LNG weighed on sentiment. They recovered briefly as hotter weather increased cooling demand before falling again after a 41 billion cubic feet (Bcf) storage injection reinforced the inventory surplus. Natural gas prices ended the week on a stronger note, supported by firmer European gas prices and concerns that Middle East tensions could boost demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (“LNG”).

Natural Gas Storage Still Caps the Upside

Storage remains the main restraint. Working gas totaled 3,024 Bcf for the week ended July 10. That was 181 Bcf above the five-year average, though 21 Bcf below year-ago levels. The 41 Bcf injection was smaller than the five-year average build of 45 Bcf. That gives bulls some support, but the surplus is still large enough to limit rallies.

Weather and LNG Offer Support

Hot weather continues to support natural gas demand. As temperatures rise, households and businesses use more air conditioning, increasing electricity consumption. Since a large share of U.S. electricity is generated by natural gas-fired power plants, higher power demand also leads to greater natural gas consumption.

LNG exports could provide another source of support. Feedgas demand has been lower because of maintenance at the Freeport LNG export facility. Once normal operations resume, more natural gas is likely to flow to LNG export plants. Strong natural gas prices in Europe and ongoing tensions in the Middle East are also keeping global demand for U.S. LNG in focus.

Natural Gas Outlook Improving, but Patience Is Needed

The outlook for natural gas is not broadly bullish yet, but it is better than what the weekly loss suggests. Prices still face solid U.S. production and comfortable inventories. Even so, below-average storage injections, summer cooling demand and improving LNG flows could gradually tighten the market if these trends persist. That backdrop gives natural gas-focused investors a more balanced setup than what the headline weekly decline implies.

For investors, the setup argues for patience rather than pessimism. Natural gas may remain range-bound until inventories fall more clearly or weather turns more supportive, but downside pressure looks less one-sided than it did earlier in the week. A recovery in export demand, continued power-sector consumption, and firm global gas prices could help sentiment improve through late summer.

3 Stocks to Focus On

Cheniere Energy: It is a leading U.S. LNG producer and exporter, operating large-scale facilities along the Gulf Coast. Since starting exports in 2016, it has grown into the largest LNG producer in the United States, supplying customers across more than 40 global markets with reliable and cleaner-burning energy.

Backed by firm gas supply agreements for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company enjoys strong cash flow visibility and solid long-term growth prospects. Cheniere Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 75%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Williams Companies: U.S. natural gas demand is projected to grow significantly in the long term, and The Williams Companies seems to be well-positioned to capitalize on the same, owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value-creating projects. With its extensive network handling a third of the U.S. natural gas and significant expansion projects in the pipeline, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Williams is set to benefit from favorable industry dynamics and growth prospects.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 11.9% year-over-year growth. Williams Companies’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 16.8%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 11.1%.

Excelerate Energy: Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, the company focuses on LNG infrastructure and services, particularly Floating Storage Regasification Units and associated terminals. Operating across both emerging and developed markets, Excelerate Energy accounts for about 20% of the global FSRU fleet and 5% of total regasification capacity. Established in 2003, the company is now expanding into LNG-to-power and gas distribution, offering reliable and flexible energy solutions worldwide.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excelerate Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 18.8% year-over-year growth. This firm — currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3 — has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12%, on average.

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