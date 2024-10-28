News & Insights

Stocks

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Announces Leadership Change

October 28, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology (HK:0157) has released an update.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative roles. Ms. Mok Ming Wai has resigned and will be succeeded by Ms. Kwok Yin Ting, an experienced professional in corporate secretarial services, effective from October 28, 2024. The transition comes as the company continues to strengthen its corporate governance framework.

For further insights into HK:0157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBBTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.