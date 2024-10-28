Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Announces Leadership Change

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology (HK:0157) has released an update.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative roles. Ms. Mok Ming Wai has resigned and will be succeeded by Ms. Kwok Yin Ting, an experienced professional in corporate secretarial services, effective from October 28, 2024. The transition comes as the company continues to strengthen its corporate governance framework.

