Native Mineral Resources Announces Entitlement Offer to Boost Capital

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.
Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire additional shares at $0.04 each, aiming to raise up to $15.9 million. The funds will be used for debt repayment, exploration costs, and general working capital. This follows a successful placement that raised $3.46 million, potentially increasing the company’s total shares to over 883 million.
