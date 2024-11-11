News & Insights

Stocks

Native Mineral Resources Announces Entitlement Offer to Boost Capital

November 11, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire additional shares at $0.04 each, aiming to raise up to $15.9 million. The funds will be used for debt repayment, exploration costs, and general working capital. This follows a successful placement that raised $3.46 million, potentially increasing the company’s total shares to over 883 million.

For further insights into AU:NMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.