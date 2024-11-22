News & Insights

Nations Royalty Corp. Board Changes Announced

November 22, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Nations Royalty Corp. announces the resignation of Debra Febril and Collier Azak from its board as Febril assumes the role of Chair of Nisga’a Lisims Government. The company is collaborating with the Nisga’a Lisims Government to nominate new directors, while continuing its mission of uniting First Nations and Indigenous groups in Canada with external investors.

