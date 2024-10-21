Nations Royalty Corp. Appoints New CFO

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Nations Royalty Corp. has appointed Josh Kierce as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing his rich experience in accounting and investment banking to the company. The company also announced the grant of 400,000 stock options to its officers and consultants, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team and financial growth.

