National Vision To Repurchase $218 Mln Of Notes, Due 2025

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) on Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement to buyback roughly $218 million of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes maturing in 2025, at a cash price of approximately $215 million along with accrued interest.

To facilitate this transaction, the company has obtained commitments for $115 million in incremental term loans, which are anticipated to close on August 9, 2024.

The repurchase is scheduled to conclude around August 12, 2024, resulting in approximately $85 million of the 2025 Notes remaining outstanding.

