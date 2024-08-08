News & Insights

Markets
EYE

National Vision To Repurchase $218 Mln Of Notes, Due 2025

August 08, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) on Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement to buyback roughly $218 million of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes maturing in 2025, at a cash price of approximately $215 million along with accrued interest.

To facilitate this transaction, the company has obtained commitments for $115 million in incremental term loans, which are anticipated to close on August 9, 2024.

The repurchase is scheduled to conclude around August 12, 2024, resulting in approximately $85 million of the 2025 Notes remaining outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.