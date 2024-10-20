National Tyre & Wheel: Director Expands Shareholding

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Murray Raymond Boyte, who, along with Jane Elizabeth Boyte as trustees for the Boyte Super Fund, acquired 61,303 ordinary securities valued at $22,682.11 through an entitlement offer. This acquisition increases Boyte’s total holding to 306,514 securities, reflecting strategic moves within the company’s leadership investment portfolio.

