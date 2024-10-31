National Storage REIT Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Andrew Catsoulis, impacting several trusts and companies where he holds significant roles. The changes involve entities such as the A & K Catsoulis Superannuation Fund and various family trusts. These adjustments could influence investor perception of the company’s leadership structure.

