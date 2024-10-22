National Storage REIT Sees Strong AGM Approvals

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT’s recent Annual General Meetings resulted in the approval of all proposed resolutions, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the ratification of convertible notes issuance. The outcomes highlight the company’s stable governance and strategic direction.

