National Storage REIT Issues New Securities for Incentives

National Storage REIT has announced the issuance of 70,871 fully paid ordinary units, as part of its Key Management Personnel incentive program. This move, approved by the board, reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership team, potentially impacting its position in the financial markets.

