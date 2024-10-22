National Storage REIT Celebrates Decade of Robust Growth

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT has marked its tenth anniversary on the Australian Stock Exchange with impressive growth, expanding from 62 to over 250 centers and achieving a market capitalization nearing $3.5 billion. In FY24, the company demonstrated resilience with earnings up 9% to $154 million and total revenue reaching a record $355 million, driven by improved operational performance and strategic acquisitions. The company’s lettable area increased by over 9% this year, positioning it well for continued growth.

