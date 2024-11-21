National Property sold Dylan at Grayson investment for $56.7M

National Property REIT announced it recently sold its Dylan at Grayson multifamily residential property in Grayson, Georgia, for $56.7 million, achieving a 1.7 times cash on cash return on the investment acquired in December 2020. “The Dylan sale demonstrates the strong performance of NPRC’s workforce housing focused portfolio, which has delivered consistent net operating income growth,” said Ted Fowler, Managing Director of National Property REIT Corp. “NPRC continues to benefit from demographic trends, driving high occupancy and rent growth, sustaining strong operational performance in the multifamily sector.” NPRC is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital (PSEC) Corporation, a publicly traded business development company with $7.6 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2024.

