News & Insights

Stocks

National Health Investors Founder W. Andrew Adams Retires

November 05, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Health Investors ( (NHI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) announced the retirement of W. Andrew Adams, their founder and Chairman, after over 30 years of service. Under Adams’ leadership, NHI expanded its healthcare real estate investments to over $3 billion across 193 properties. Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, expressed gratitude for Adams’ contributions and leadership in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, wishing him a successful retirement.

Find detailed analytics on NHI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.