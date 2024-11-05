National Health Investors Founder W. Andrew Adams Retires

National Health Investors ( (NHI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) announced the retirement of W. Andrew Adams, their founder and Chairman, after over 30 years of service. Under Adams’ leadership, NHI expanded its healthcare real estate investments to over $3 billion across 193 properties. Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, expressed gratitude for Adams’ contributions and leadership in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, wishing him a successful retirement.

