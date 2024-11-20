National Grid appoints Steve Smith as Chief Strategy Officer

National Grid (NGG) announced that Steve Smith has been appointed as the company’s Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer. As National Grid works to progress the energy transition at speed, Steve will lead the company’s work on future strategy and regulation across the US and UK. Steve will sit on National Grid’s executive committee and report to John Pettigrew, Group CEO. Steve has been leading this work on an interim basis since August, following Ben Wilson’s move to lead National Grid Ventures. His appointment is effective immediately. Steve Smith joined National Grid in October 2021 and previously held the roles of Group Head of Strategy and President of National Grid Partners. Before joining National Grid, he spent 11 years at Lloyds Banking Group and was a member of the Retail Executive Committee. Prior to this, he was a Board member and Managing Director at Ofgem.

