National Fuel reports Q4 adjusted EPS 77c, consensus 84c

David P. Bauer, President and CEO, stated: “National Fuel (NFG) had a good quarter driven largely by the constructive outcomes in our recent ratemaking activity at our Utility and Pipeline and Storage segments. Commodity prices were challenging for our Upstream business, but the significant gains from our hedge portfolio more than offset the impact of the substantial decline in natural gas prices.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NFG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.