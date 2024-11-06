News & Insights

National Fuel reports Q4 adjusted EPS 77c, consensus 84c

November 06, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

David P. Bauer, President and CEO, stated: “National Fuel (NFG) had a good quarter driven largely by the constructive outcomes in our recent ratemaking activity at our Utility and Pipeline and Storage segments. Commodity prices were challenging for our Upstream business, but the significant gains from our hedge portfolio more than offset the impact of the substantial decline in natural gas prices.”

