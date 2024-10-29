National Bank Holdings Discusses Strategies and Financial Outlook

An announcement from National Bank Holdings ( (NBHC) ) is now available.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is engaging with investors and analysts through presentations and materials, highlighting forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties which could impact actual results. These materials emphasize NBHC’s strategies, potential regulatory changes, economic conditions, and competitive factors. The company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer picture of its performance, aiding decision-making and comparisons over time.

