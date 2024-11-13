Natera price target raised to $176 from $132 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant raised the firm’s price target on Natera (NTRA) to $176 from $132 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm, which is updating its estimates to reflect Q3 results, the revised 2024 outlook and management’s preliminary commentary on 2025 from the call, says the stock’s “premium multiple” is “amply justified by multiple drivers” of near- and long-term estimate upside and it continues to identify the stock as a “Top Pick.”

