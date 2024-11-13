News & Insights

Natera price target raised to $165 from $150 at Canaccord

November 13, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Natera (NTRA) to $165 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains “highly bullish” on Natera after “another standout quarter” and guidance raise. The company’s performance was primarily driven by solid increases in test volume and average selling price in Women’s Health and Oncology, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Canaccord believes Natera remains undervalued, saying the shares offer attractive upside potential.

