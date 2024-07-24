Nat-Gas Prices Continue to Fall Back Despite Hot US Weather

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Wednesday closed down -0.066 (-2.97%), adding to Tuesday's decline of -2.71%. Sep nat-gas prices have now more then given back Monday's rally of +5.59%.

Nat-gas prices on Wednesday continued to run into long liquidation pressure after Monday's rally. Nat-gas prices also fell on continued concern about high inventories, although the consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA report to show an increase of +11 bcf, less than the 5-year average for the week of +59 bcf.

Nat-gas prices have continued support from hot US weather forecasts, which would boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. NatGasWeather sees warm to hot weather for most of the US during July 30 to Aug 6.

Nat-gas prices have been undercut by the glut of US nat-gas supplies, with nat-gas inventories +16.9% above their 5-year seasonal average as of July 12. Also, an outage at the Freeport liquified natural gas terminal has reduced US gas exports and boosted already bloated inventories. The Freeport LNG terminal slowly began to restart after Hurricane Beryl damaged part of the plant. The Freeport LNG plant is one of the largest in the US and can liquefy as much as 2% of US daily gas production.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 102.5 bcf/day (+1.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 77.3 bcf/day (-0.8% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.6 bcf/day (+15.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported July 24 that total US electricity output in the week ended July 20 rose +1.93% y/y to 97,296 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 20 rose +2.27% y/y to 4,150,953 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 12 rose by +10 bcf, below expectations of +27 bcf and below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +49 bcf. However, as of July 12, nat-gas inventories were up +8.0% y/y and were +16.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 80% full as of July 8, above the 5-year seasonal average of 70% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 19 rose +3 rigs to 103 rigs, modestly above the 2-3/4 year low of 97 rigs from June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 4-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

