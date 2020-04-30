NasdaqFam Stays Together Even When Apart

By Dyanne Rosado, Global Director of Talent and Culture Design at Nasdaq

With 98 percent of our global workforce working from home, creativity has become one of our greatest assets to keep our people connected. We have leveraged our Employee Networks and existing internal communications tools to provide a rich calendar of events and activities for employees and their families to participate in from home.

This includes everything from guided meditation sessions, fireside chats with outside speakers, family yoga classes and Zumba dance breaks, and even an after work in-home dance party. We know our teams need to recharge!

Inclusive culture driven by our employees

Employee Networks are initiated and led by employees to connect people on a variety of different interests. The aim of these groups is to enable colleagues around the world to connect with each other on shared topics and interests with the aim to support diversity, and a sense of inclusion and belonging. Click here to read more.

I am one of the founders of the Latinx/Hispanic employee network, known as Adelante. This role has allowed me to meet many employees whom I would not have met otherwise -- people from all around the world, who share this one characteristic with me and who work at Nasdaq. The fact that Nasdaq supports Adelante and the other Employee Networks is important because it shows Nasdaq’s support for its diverse employee population and empowers us to share our culture and interests with our work community. It makes Nasdaq a place where we can all feel like we belong.

Strong support from leadership

As a global company with over 30 offices, virtual events are offered at different times so that our teams can participate regardless if they are home in Bangalore, Stockholm or New York City. And even though we are remote, we haven’t lost focus on our important employee development process. Our senior leadership team have empowered our managers with resources and information so that they can update their employees on company updates and virtual leadership and development opportunities to stay connected.