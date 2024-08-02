Nasdaq Nears Correction as Weak Jobs Report Hits Markets

The Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) is on the verge of entering a correction, plummeting more than 10% from its July peak following weak employment numbers and disappointing forecasts from Amazon and Intel. The Labor Department's report showed a rise in nonfarm payrolls by 114,000 in July, far below the expected 175,000, and the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%. This labor market data has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might implement a significant half-percentage-point rate cut in September.





Major indices suffered as the S&P 500 (SPY) hit its lowest level since July 11, and the Dow (DIA) was on track for its largest two-day percentage fall since early March 2023. Amazon's (AMZN) stock tumbled 11.7% after reporting slowing online sales growth, while Intel saw a 26.7% drop after its third-quarter revenue forecast fell short of estimates and it announced a dividend suspension. Other tech stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Micron Technology (MU), also experienced declines.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



Amazon's report of slowing online sales growth led to an 11.7% drop in its stock, while Intel's forecast for third-quarter revenue below estimates and a dividend suspension triggered a 26.7% decline. Other chip stocks, including Nvidia and Broadcom, also saw significant losses, contributing to the Nasdaq's downturn. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index hit a three-month low, falling 4.5%.Apple ( AAPL ) managed a slight increase of 2.3%, buoyed by better-than-expected third-quarter iPhone sales and a positive outlook driven by AI advancements. Despite this, the overall tech sector faced broad declines, with Microsoft ( MSFT ), Alphabet ( GOOGL ), and Meta ( META ) also seeing drops. Wall Street's "fear gauge" reached its highest level since last October, indicating increased market volatility.

