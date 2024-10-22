News & Insights

Nasdaq Logs 5-Straight as Bond Yields Cool

October 22, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

The S&P 500 struggled for direction into the closing bell, but eventually settled lower alongside the Dow on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq recovered from morning losses to notch its fifth-straight daily gain and longest such win streak since early September. Interest rate concerns remained on investors' minds, as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surged to three-month highs before modestly pulling back by the close.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. General Motors (GM) surged to two-year highs after an impressive third-quarter report. (MarketWatch)
  2. Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company backed by Amazon.com (AMZN), launched its own AI agent. (CNBC)
  3. First Solar stock brightened up the energy sector.
  4. A pair of stocks enjoying post-earnings pops.
  5. Keep tabs on these 3 surging gold names.

Gold Hits Fresh Record Peak

The continued story of Chinese stimulus measures and Middle East tensions pushed oil higher once again. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.53, or 2.2%, to settle at $72.09 per barrel for the session.

A new record came for gold futures as the U.S. presidential election nears and safe-haven demand climbs. Gold for December delivery added 0.6% to trade at $2,754.30 at last check.

