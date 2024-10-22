Nasdaq Logs 5-Straight as Bond Yields Cool

The S&P 500 struggled for direction into the closing bell, but eventually settled lower alongside the Dow on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq recovered from morning losses to notch its fifth-straight daily gain and longest such win streak since early September. Interest rate concerns remained on investors' minds, as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surged to three-month highs before modestly pulling back by the close.

Gold Hits Fresh Record Peak

The continued story of Chinese stimulus measures and Middle East tensions pushed oil higher once again. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.53, or 2.2%, to settle at $72.09 per barrel for the session.

A new record came for gold futures as the U.S. presidential election nears and safe-haven demand climbs. Gold for December delivery added 0.6% to trade at $2,754.30 at last check.

