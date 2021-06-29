Nasdaq Launches ESG Data Hub

As part of its goal to build more sustainable and inclusive markets, Nasdaq has launched ESG Data Hub, connecting investors with sustainability data sets from leading providers across a wide range of categories within Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), including biodiversity, gender diversity and carbon.

“By partnering with leading experts across the ESG spectrum, Nasdaq ESG Data Hub responds to the growing demand for more specialized and high-quality data, helping investors to make more intelligent and well-founded investment decisions,” said James McKeone, vice president and head of European Data at Nasdaq. “Together with our clients and data partners, I look forward to continuing building the ESG Data Hub, the latest addition to Nasdaq’s growing suite of products and services catering to both investors and corporates looking to support a more sustainable and inclusive capitalism.”

The new platform connects the investment community with expert-led ESG data sets, covering diversity, carbon emissions, green bonds, and more, providing detailed and tangible intelligence on companies’ ESG profiles. Furthermore, all data available in the platform is connected to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, enhancing transparency and supporting global comparability.

Our launch partners include:

Equileap: A leading provider of data and insights on gender equality Ecogain: A leading, Swedish knowledge-based biodiversity company RepRisk: A pioneer in ESG data, specializing in reputational risk Inrate: An independent Swiss sustainability rating agency, with expertise in carbon emissions Upright Project: A Helsinki-based company quantifying the net impact of companies Cleantech Group: A research and data provider focusing on renewable technologies Munich Re: A leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, specifically relating to climate risk

“We’re really excited to have our data in Nasdaq ESG Data Hub,” said Alexandra Mihailescu, executive vice president at RepRisk. “We think it’s a great and very significant step forward for having ESG data available in the alternative data space.”

The launch of the ESG Data Hub is the latest expansion of Nasdaq’s growing suite of products designed to support investors in their sustainable investment decisions, following the recent release of the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network Investor Portal. Through the portal, investors can access standardized and consolidated data in one centralized location, improving disclosure and quality. The portal also allows investors to generate impact reports, run allocation reports and find new sustainable investments. Similarly, the ESG Data Hub also builds upon Nasdaq Nordic’s ESG Data Portal, a centralized distribution point that offers investors access to standardized ESG data from Nordic-listed companies.

Starting today, ESG Data Hub and its partner information are available to all investors. For more information, click here.