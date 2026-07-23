Nasdaq Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $507 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $605 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $1.500 billion from $1.306 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $507 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.500 Bln vs. $1.306 Bln last year.

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