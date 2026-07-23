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Nasdaq Inc. Q2 Income Rises

July 23, 2026 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $507 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $605 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $1.500 billion from $1.306 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $507 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.500 Bln vs. $1.306 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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