Nasdaq, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 per Share

Nasdaq declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable September 26, 2025, subject to board approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on September 26, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of September 12, 2025. Future dividends and payment dates will require approval from Nasdaq's Board of Directors. As a leading global technology company, Nasdaq provides services for corporate clients and financial professionals to enhance their engagement with capital markets. The company emphasizes delivering advanced platforms for improving market efficiency and transparency. Additionally, the press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance, encouraging readers to review Nasdaq's filings for more information.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share signals financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled payment of the dividend on September 26, 2025 indicates a proactive approach to maintaining investor confidence and goodwill.

Being a leading global technology company, Nasdaq's ongoing dividend program underscores its strong market position and operational performance within the capital markets sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may indicate limited opportunities for growth or reinvestment in the company's strategic initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors about long-term growth prospects.

The forward-looking statements section highlights significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting that future performance may not meet investor expectations, which could adversely affect stock price and investor confidence.

Declaring a dividend may suggest that the company is currently prioritizing short-term returns over long-term investment, potentially putting future innovation and growth at risk.

FAQ

$NDAQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,872 shares for an estimated $2,558,260 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $361,237.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 382 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NDAQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ forecast page.

$NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $101.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Repetto from Piper Sandler set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $95.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.0 on 07/02/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 12, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.







About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements













Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information regarding our dividend program and future payment obligations. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Media Relations Contact:







David Lurie





+1.914.538.0533







David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ato Garrett





+1.212.401.8737







Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com







-NDAQF-



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.