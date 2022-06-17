Nasdaq Honors Juneteenth Through Our Continued Commitment to Equality

For the first time, Nasdaq will be closing its U.S. market on June 20 to honor Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. To commemorate the holiday, Nasdaq will welcome 300 Entertainment, a music label that represents Black and minority artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Fetty Wap and Reverend Al Sharpton. Kevin Liles, Chief Executive Officer of 300 Entertainment, along with Rev. Sharpton, will join Nasdaq to discuss Juneteenth, black music month and moving culture forward on June 24.

Juneteenth recognizes the historic moment of June 19, 1865, when federal troops reached Galveston, Texas to free the remaining enslaved people there. The significance of Juneteenth marks the true end of slavery in America, months after Robert E. Lee, leader of the Confederate Army, surrendered on April 9, 1865, and over two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, giving a long overdue honor to what the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture calls America’s “second Independence Day.”

For Nasdaq, celebrating Juneteenth is an important reminder of our purpose of advancing inclusive growth and prosperity, which includes supporting Black and minority entrepreneurs and equipping under-represented communities with the financial knowledge to empower them to build a prosperous future. Through key programs, including the Nasdaq Foundation and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, we help Black and minority business leaders bring their ventures to market, creating more equitable opportunities for all entrepreneurs.

Within Nasdaq, our commitment to equality includes new initiatives such as our Equity Pillar, which is designed to ensure fair and consistent treatment during the job interview and hiring process, and of our employees across the board. Nasdaq is also planning to put a bigger emphasis on inclusion this year by mandating diversity training for all managers, as disclosed in our 2021 Sustainability Report.

Solidifying Juneteenth into the national mindset is a key step in honoring American history as well as contributing to a more sustainable world where people of all backgrounds can reach their full potential.