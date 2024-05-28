News & Insights

Nasdaq, FIA Tech Join To Reduce Complexity Of Post Trade Data Processing

May 28, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) and FIA Tech said they will partner to help reduce the complexity of post trade data processing across the exchange traded derivative market. Nasdaq will integrate its strategic clearing platform, Nasdaq Real-Time Clearing, into FIA Tech's Trade Data Network.

FIA Tech is a technology provider to the exchange traded derivatives industry. Integrating Nasdaq's clearing platform will reduce friction and enhance the volume and quality of post trade data available to FIA Tech's 8,000+ members, while empowering central counterparty clearinghouses using Nasdaq's clearing platform and end-users with the ability to conduct more reliable risk analysis, operate with greater capital efficiency, and lower overall risk exposure.

