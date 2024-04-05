Nasdaq-100®: Preliminary Q4 2025 Earnings Update

David Tsoi, CFA, CAIA, FRM, CESGA, CAMS, Head of Index Insights, APAC

The software sector’s recent underperformance largely reflects broad concerns that AI is cannibalizing traditional software models. At this stage, there is limited evidence that AI is broadly eroding established software moats, though specific providers could see greater competitive pressure. Core application software that is deeply embedded in enterprise workflows and tied to proprietary data remains the most protected.

AI will reshape the productivity landscape, and companies that aggressively harness it are likely to experience relative operational advantages over time. However, periods of elevated volatility are likely as each wave of AI capability rapidly surpasses the last. Large‑cap leaders, along with chipmakers across the AI supply chain, are structurally positioned to absorb and deploy AI‑related capital at scale, supported by balance‑sheet strength, technological depth and ecosystem relevance. Although they have been caught in the software‑led pullback, they stand to be the primary long‑term beneficiaries.

Q4 enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services rose 30% on a constant‑currency basis to US$119 billion, marking a ninth consecutive quarter of accelerating year‑over‑year growth and the fastest expansion in more than three years. Among the leading providers, Amazon retains a commanding 28% global market share, while Microsoft (21%) and Google (14%) continue to post meaningfully faster growth (see chart below). Collectively, the “Big Three” hyperscalers now account for 63% of the rapidly expanding cloud market.1

Source: Bloomberg, company filings.

Among Nasdaq-100 constituents that have reported Q4 results, 84% exceeded analysts’ earnings expectations on an index‑weighted basis.2 Nasdaq-100 net income is on track for approximately 16% year-over-year growth in Q4, marking the eleventh straight quarter of expansion above 15% and outperforming the S&P 500. Analysts see this strength carrying forward, projecting earnings to accelerate to 20% growth in Q1 20263.

Source: FactSet. Data as of February 11, 2026.



Q4 Earnings Update for Major Nasdaq-100 Constituents4

Apple posted its best‑ever quarter, generating US$143.8 billion in revenue, an increase of 16% from a year earlier. Company gross margin reached 48.2%, coming in above the high end of its guidance range. A strong iPhone 17 launch drove smartphone revenue to US$85.3 billion in Q4, up 23% year-over-year, with all‑time records across every geographic segment. Overall sales from Greater China rose 38% from a year ago, driven by the iPhone 17 upgrade cycle among both existing users and switchers from rival brands. Services also delivered a record US$30.0 billion in revenue, rising 14% year over year. Management forecasts to 13–16% year‑over‑year revenue growth for the current quarter.

Name of Company Revenue Growth (yoy) Profit Growth (yoy) Q4 Revenue Beat/Miss% Q4 EPS Beat/Miss % Apple 16% 16% 6% 6% Alphabet 18% 30% 2% 7% Microsoft 17% 23% 1% 6% Amazon 14% 6% 1% -1% Meta 24% 9% 2% 8% Tesla -3% -16% 1% 15%

Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, FactSet, company filings.

As of February 11, 63 companies in the Nasdaq-100 (72% by weight) have reported Q4 earnings. On average, these firms beat their revenue and earnings estimates for the quarter by 1.7% and 5.3%, respectively, with 43 companies (58% by weight) exceeding both top-line and bottom-line expectations.

Both top‑ and bottom‑line beat rates on a weighted basis decline relative to the prior quarter. On a constituent‑count basis, revenue and earnings beat rates remain below last quarter’s levels.

Beats Misses No. of firms /

Index weight Average

Beat % No. of firms / Index weight Average

Miss % Q4 2025 Revenues 53 / 67.8% 2.3% 10 / 4.2% -1.2% Q4 2025 Earnings 49 / 60.5% 8.4% 14 / 11.5% -6.3%







Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, FactSet. Data as of February 11, 2026.



Footnotes:



2 Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, FactSet. As of February 11, 2026.

3 Source: FactSet. As of February 11, 2026.

4 Source: Company filings, FactSet. As of February 11, 2026.



Disclaimer:

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100® and Nasdaq-100 Index® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.