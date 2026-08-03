In early trading on Monday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Honeywell International registers a 42.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.5%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 190.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 6.3%, and Axon Enterprise, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: STX, HONIV

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