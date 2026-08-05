In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Shopify topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.2%. Year to date, Shopify has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Space Exploration Technologies, trading down 9.3%. Space Exploration Technologies is lower by about 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Astera Labs, trading down 7.1%, and Honeywell International, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPCX, SHOP

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