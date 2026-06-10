In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lumentum Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Lumentum Holdings registers a 132.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 6.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line, is showing a gain of 48.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 4.6%, and Strategy, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, LITE

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