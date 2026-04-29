And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 12.1%. GE HealthCare Technologies is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.3%, and Seagate Technology Holdings, trading up 18.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GEHC, NXPI
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