In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 100.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading down 8.5%. Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Insmed (INSM), trading down 3.6%, and Lam Research (LRCX), trading up 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, WDC

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