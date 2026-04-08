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Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, WDC

April 08, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 100.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading down 8.5%. Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Insmed (INSM), trading down 3.6%, and Lam Research (LRCX), trading up 10.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, WDCVIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, WDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FANG
WDC

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