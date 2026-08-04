In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Palantir Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.6%. Year to date, Palantir Technologies has lost about 14.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 4.3%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is showing a gain of 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.5%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CCEP, PLTR

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