And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 4.3%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is showing a gain of 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.5%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 11.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CCEP, PLTR
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