And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, trading down 23.7%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is lower by about 45.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 9.6%, and Lam Research, trading up 19.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALNY, NBIS
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