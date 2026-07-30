In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nebius Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 22.4%. Year to date, Nebius Group registers a 116.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, trading down 23.7%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is lower by about 45.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 9.6%, and Lam Research, trading up 19.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALNY, NBIS

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