Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, AMD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 1.3%. Kraft Heinz is showing a gain of 19.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 1.3%, and Xilinx, trading up 3.3% on the day.

