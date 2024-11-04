Napco Security Technologies Reports Strong Q1 2025 Performance

Napco Security Technologies ( (NSSC) ) has issued an update.

NAPCO Security Technologies kicks off fiscal 2025 with record-breaking Q1 results, showcasing a 6% net sales increase to $44 million and a 7% rise in net income to $11.2 million. Despite a 4% dip in adjusted EBITDA, recurring service revenues soared by 22% with a remarkable 91% gross margin. The company’s focus on innovation, particularly with the Prima all-in-one security panel, aims to boost its market presence and recurring service revenue. With strong cash reserves and no debt, NAPCO is well-positioned for continued profitability and growth.

