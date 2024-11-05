Napatech A/S Sees Revenue Growth and Strategic Progress

Napatech A/S (DE:NAT) has released an update.

Napatech A/S reports a 47.1% increase in Q3 2024 revenue compared to the previous quarter, highlighting progress in strategic goals and product design milestones. The company continues to expand its market reach with new opportunities in programmable NICs, aided by industry momentum and partnerships.

