Napatech A/S Expands Share Capital and Corrects Warrants

Napatech A/S is set to increase its share capital by issuing 114,402 new shares as part of its incentive programs, with these shares to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company has also corrected a previous error regarding the issuance of warrants, ensuring alignment with shareholder decisions. These changes demonstrate Napatech’s commitment to adhering to corporate governance standards.

