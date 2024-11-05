News & Insights

Nanoveu Ltd. Begins Key AI Benchmark Testing

November 05, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. is set to begin the next phase of benchmarking for its ECS-DOT System-on-a-Chip semiconductor technology, focusing on key AI applications such as Anomaly Detection and Keyword Spotting. These tests, scheduled to start on November 7th, aim to compare the performance of their chipset with industry leaders like STMicroelectronics and Syntiant. The results of these benchmarks, which assess speed, accuracy, and energy efficiency, will be crucial for the commercialisation of Nanoveu’s advanced AI technologies.

TipRanks
