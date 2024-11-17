News & Insights

Nanoveu Ltd. Advances with ReRAM Technology Shift

November 17, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd.’s subsidiary, EMASS, is transitioning to Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM) technology, enhancing its position in energy-efficient AI applications. This strategic shift addresses scalability and energy efficiency, positioning EMASS at the forefront of next-generation memory solutions for IoT, automotive, and consumer electronics markets. With proprietary innovations to improve ReRAM endurance, Nanoveu aims to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced memory solutions.

